PRESS RELEASE
Philippines Congress To Investigate U.S. Color Revolution Plot
Dec. 28, 2016 (EIRNS)—Speaker of the Philippines House of Representatives Pantaleon Alvarez called for a congressional investigation into the blueprint exposed Tuesday by the Manila Times, published by Dante Ang, which is reported to be a detailed plan drawn up by outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg for a color revolution to depose President Duterte. According to today’s Manila Times, Alvarez said:
Alvarez said Congress could invite members of the intelligence community and U.S. Embassy staff to hearings on the alleged plot. "Of course, we cannot force them [U.S. Embassy staff] but we will extend the invitation," the speaker said.
"I was not surprised. The United States always meddles—if it has no hold over a country’s president," Alvarez said in Tagalog.
Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay also addressed the plot: "It is not new for Ambassador Goldberg to be accused of such a plot," Yasay said, referring to the fact that Goldberg had been thrown out as Ambassador to Bolivia when he was caught organizing a coup against President Evo Morales in 2008. Yasay said the Manila Times report involved "a serious matter that we have to dig deeper into. I would not take this threat lightly."
The U.S. Embassy in Manila denied the existence of such a plot, and the U.S. state department earlier denied its participation in any plans to oust Duterte. Believe it?