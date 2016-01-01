PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE Is British Intelligence Behind Anti-Trump/Putin Hoax? Jan. 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—A fraudulent 35-page dossier, claiming that Russian intelligence has blackmail material on President-elect Donald Trump, was released in the past 24 hours by the online BuzzFeed website, coinciding with Trump’s scheduled press conference and the start of confirmation hearings for two key Trump cabinet nominees—Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State and James Mattis as Secretary of Defense. The back story on the fake dossier suggests that a British intelligence faction, hysterical over the Brexit vote and the Trump victory, is working with corrupt Obama-linked elements of the U.S. intelligence community to sink the Trump presidency, and preemptively block improved U.S.-Russian relations, in what amounts to nothing less than an attempted Color Revolution in the United States. The 35-page dossier, which is full of flagrant lies, some of which have been fully disproven and others of which are based on anonymous sources, was first circulated among anti-Trump Washington circles in October. At that time, Democratic Party Senate leader Harry Reid passed the report on to the FBI. In December, another Trump enemy, Senator John McCain, also passed the dossier on to the FBI. Scores of Washington media had received the dossier in the autumn, before the elections, but the only public mention was a vague reference in a Mother Jones piece by David Corn. This week, CNN and other news outlets reported that a two-page “classified” document, based on the 35-page hoax, was presented to President Obama and to President-elect Trump, as part of their intelligence community briefings on the alleged Russian hacking of the DNC and Clinton campaign. BuzzFeed then posted the full 35 pages this morning, creating a news firestorm. However, almost immediately, it became clear that the dossier was a fraud, and news outlets began backing down from their assault on Trump and Putin. It has been reported that the “dossier” was prepared by a former top official of MI6, working on behalf of a Washington opposition research firm, hired by a Trump Republican opponent (sources say the firm was working for the Jeb Bush campaign), and it was later shared with Democratic Party rivals of Trump—i.e., with Hillary Clinton’s people. The 35-page document even mentioned a “Lyndon LaRouche delegation” to Russia in the summer of 2016, that was allegedly part of the Putin-Trump collusion. That fantasy delegation also was said to have included Gen. Michael Flynn and Carter Page, two close Trump advisors, and representatives of Jill Stein of the Green Party. Late this afternoon, the Wall Street Journal identified the author of the dossier as Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer who is now president of a London-based firm, Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd.