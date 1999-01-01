PRESS RELEASE Washington State Senators Call for Glass-Steagall Resolution Jan. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—A resolution calling on Trump and congress to enact Glass-Steagall has been submitted to the Senate of the State of Washington, by a group of five sponsoring senators. It states that "the Glass-Steagall act was repealed in 1999, partially contributing to the greatest speculative bubble and worldwide recession since the great depression of 1933," and calls on "Congress [to] enact legislation that would reinstate the separation of commercial and investment banking functions that were in effect under the Glass-Steagall act."