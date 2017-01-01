|
PRESS RELEASE
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Matlock: ‘Is NATO Obsolete? Absolutely!’
Feb. 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—DW accompanies its report on the Munich Security Conference with an analysis based on comments from Jack Matlock, the last U.S. ambassador to the Soviet Union, and Joachim Bitterlich, Germany’s ambassador to NATO during the late 1990s.
"Is NATO obsolete? Absolutely!" Matlock said.
he said. "To think that our disputes will be solved by military posturing is a dangerous illusion," Matlock went on.
Bitterlich wouldn’t quite go so far as to say NATO is obsolete, but he said he does believe that it is "in need of reform."
They both agreed that Russia is not going to attack Europe. Matlock said that Russia had hurt its own interests with its actions in Ukraine, but had there been
Bitterlich added that Russia is not interested in Poland or the Baltic states, but Putin sees the Caucasus and Ukraine as his "red line," a point completely misunderstood by the U.S. and its European allies, Bitterlich said.
he said.