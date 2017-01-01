PRESS RELEASE Financial Times D.C. Chief Calls for Ousting Trump To Save ‘The System’ Feb. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—Demonstrating once again that the British are controlling the Obama/Soros color revolution against the U.S. government, the former Financial Times bureau chief in Washington, Edward Luce (who is still in Washington), penned an open call for a violent insurrection against the U.S. government, or, he warned, Trump may bring "the system" down. "Either the forces that are against the president will bring him down," Luce writes, "or he will destroy the system. My bet is on the first." He notes that Trump has "declared war on the intelligence agencies and the media," as if this is a horrible thing. "Do not be reassured by Mr Trump’s cabinet. Many of them are experienced individuals," he admits, while claiming that they will soon be leaving, because they will be "humiliated" by Trump’s leadership. "I fear it is only a matter of time before this results in violence," he writes. "It is hard to predict how long it would take to resolve the battle between Mr. Trump and the so-called deep state. It is also hard to say how long a Republican Congress could stand the heat.... At some point this will boil down to a choice between Mr. Trump and the U.S. Constitution." People should note the irony of an Oxford-trained British intelligence agent pretending to defend the U.S. Constitution—rich indeed.