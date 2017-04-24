PRESS RELEASE British Government Declares Willingness To Launch Nuclear War April 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—Her Majesty’s UK Government is prepared to launch a first strike with nuclear weapons under undeclared circumstances, Defense Minister Sir Michael Fallon stated emphatically today on BBC Radio 4’s "Today" program. "In the most extreme circumstances, we have made it very clear that you can’t rule out the use of nuclear weapons as a first strike," Fallon declared. He refused to say under what conditions Great Britain would carry out a first strike, because to do so would "make the deterrent less credible." This, in the context of emphasizing the importance of the UK maintaining its nuclear arsenal and submarine. Fallon is not some madman speaking for himself. Prime Minister Teresa May’s official spokesman upheld Fallon’s statement when questioned, telling reporters that there is "no reason to disagree with what the Defence Secretary said." Her Majesty’s Government chose to issue this threat in the the midst of the precarious international crisis around North Korea. It follows within days of the report in major UK dailies that UK Attorney General Jeremy Wright, chief legal advisor to the Crown and a Queen’s Counsel, is asserting before the courts of the kingdom that waging a war of aggression may be a crime under international law, but it is not a crime in Great Britain. Is it not time to heed American senior statesman Lyndon LaRouche’s warning that the continued existence of the British Monarchy and its Empire is a threat to the human race?