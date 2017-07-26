PRESS RELEASE ECB Zombifying Eurozone Economy July 26, 2017 (EIRNA)—Germany’s Die Welt has noticed that Mario Draghi’s announcement three years ago that the ECB was ready to intervene with "whatever it takes" to keep the euro stable, has big side-effects. The Draghi strategy of supplying unlimited money at zero interest has blown the ECB debt up to 4.2 trillion euros—equal to 40 percent of the entire combined GDP of the Eurozone countries. "With this therapy, Draghi has successfully anestheticized the symptoms, but not sufficiently treated the disease behind the symptoms... it increases the risk of bubbles," Die Welt quotes Commerzbank chief economist Joerg Kraemer as warning. Die Welt adds that many other economists are really worried about the surge of "zombies," that is, companies that only survive because kept alive by the ECB money pump. If Draghi increased the interest rates again, it would bring a disaster for many of these "zombies."