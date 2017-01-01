PRESS RELEASE Nineteen U.S. Congressmen Call for Hearings To Bring Mueller ’Out of the Shadows’ Oct. 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—On Oct. 13, nineteen U.S. Congressmen addressed an open letter to Senator Chuck Grassley and Rep. Bob Goodlatte (chairmen of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, respectively), in which they called for open Congressional hearings to look into "possible conflicts of interest and allegations of political bias" of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team of political hit men. The lead signator on the letter is Rep. Brian Babin (R-Tex.). The letter says, in part: "This team [of Robert Mueller and his lawyers] has sweeping authority and an open-ended mission, yet they are allowed to operate largely in secret, selected by and ultimately accountable to only one person: Mr. Mueller himself. With numerous reports emerging almost every day on possible conflicts of interest and allegations of political bias, it would be in the interest of both the public and the Special Counsel team to speak to the American people through their elected representatives in Congress. "Accordingly, we respectfully request that one or both of the Judiciary Committees immediately convene a public and open hearing or series of hearings to bring Mr. Mueller and his team out of the shadows and into the public square." According to a report in the Daily Caller, Babin started organizing signatures for the letter back in August, and decided to go public only now. The other signers, all Republican, are: Jody Hice (Ga.), Bob Gibbs (OH), Doug LaMalfa (Calif.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Bill Flores (Tex.), Bill Posey (Fla.), Randy Weber (Tex.), Kay Granger (Tex.), Trent Franks (Ariz.), Andy Harris (Md.), Alex Mooney (W.Va.), Steve King (Iowa), Duncan Hunter (Calif.), Scot DesJarlais (Tenn), Joe Wilson (S.C.), Neal Dunn (Fla.), Ralph Abraham (La.), and Dave Brat (Va.).