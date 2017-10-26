PRESS RELEASE Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Calls for Mueller’s Resignation Oct 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—It was another 24 hours of fast-paced developments in the foundering coup against the President. Wednesday evening, the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board issued a statement calling upon Special Counsel Robert Mueller to resign based on his conflicts of interest. The editorial was entitled, "Democrats, Russians, and the FBI." The Journal’s editors reasoned, correctly, that now that the Clinton campaign’s and the DNC’s role is known concerning the funding of the dirty British Steele dossier, the focus must turn to the FBI and possible collusion by the Obama Administration with the Clinton campaign and Steele. The Journal’s editors say, correctly, how can Mueller plausibly investigate the FBI without the appearance of a conflict, when he served as that agency’s director from 2001-2013? The back-story here is that it is well-known that Mueller personally has a policy of never wanting to entertain criticism of the Bureau or the Justice Department, and has stated that repeatedly in various encounters with defense attorneys. Mueller also has an obvious conflict in investigating James Comey, who is probably his central witness in building an obstruction case against Trump, when Comey now will be knee deep as an investigative target for his activities with Clinton and Steele. The Washington Examiner also published an article Wednesday pointing to the same investigative target, the FBI. Author Byron York quotes Senator Chuck Grassley’s concern on this issue: "The idea that the FBI and associates of the Clinton campaign would pay Mr. Steele to investigate the Republican nominee for President in the runup to the election raises further questions about the FBI’s independence from politics as well as the Obama Administrations use of law enforcement and intelligence agencies for political ends." So far the FBI has stonewalled both Grassley and the House Intelligence Committee seeking information about what the FBI did with the Steele dossier, how it was used, when and how it was obtained, and why the FBI was willing to pay Steele to continue his work pursuant to a contract which never came to fruition. On Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan personally intervened with the FBI and the Justice Department to end the stonewalling. Ryan announced that the FBI told him that they would deliver responsive documents to all the previous questions raised by the Congress early next week. In the Federal Court case between the House Intelligence Committee and Fusion GPS, the Court had urged the parties to reach a settlement by 6 p.m Thursday evening. There are no docket notations indicating the status of these negotiations as of this writing, well past the 6 p.m deadline.