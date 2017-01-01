PRESS RELEASE Xi Jinping: Sino-U.S. Relations Are ‘At a New Historic Starting Point’ Nov. 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—Chinese President Xi Jinping has characterized the official visit of President Donald Trump to China, as a "new historic starting point" for Sino-U.S. relations. Xi has given Trump an unprecedented welcome. Trump’s arrival ceremony was broadcast live on Chinese national television, something that has never happened before. The two presidents held their summit today. "China is willing to work together with the United States to respect each other, seek mutual benefit and reciprocity, focus on cooperation, and manage and control differences," Xi said during talks with Trump. "We believe Sino-U.S. relations concern not only the well-being of both peoples, but also world peace, prosperity and stability." Xi said that he and Trump agreed that cooperation is the "only correct choice" for China and the United States, and a better future would only be achieved through "win-win" cooperation. While they agreed that heads-of-state diplomacy will be the leading edge in developing bilateral relations, Xi explained that they also agreed to increase exchanges at various levels, giving a full play to the four high-level dialogue mechanisms—the diplomatic and security dialogue, the comprehensive economic dialogue, the law enforcement and cybersecurity dialogue, and the social and people-to-people dialogue. They will also expand cooperation in trade, the military, law enforcement and people-to-people exchanges, among other areas. They agreed to strengthen cooperation dealing with issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula and Afghanistan. They reiterated their firm commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and solving the nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiation. They also expressed support for the protection of peace and stability in the South China Sea. Trump for his part said: "There can be no more important subjects than China-U.S. relations. We have a capacity to solve world problems for many years to come." Trump reaffirmed the one-China policy of his government. Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support on Thursday for the protection of peace and stability in the South China Sea, China’s Foreign Ministry said. While Trump decried China’s "one-sided and unfair" trade surplus with the United States, he told President Xi "I don’t blame China.... After all, who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the sake of its citizens?" Reuters quotes Trump as telling Xi: "The United States really has to change its policies, because they’ve gotten so far behind on trade with China and frankly with other countries. And I have great respect for you for that, because you are representing China. But it’s too bad that past administrations allowed it to get so far out of kilter." On North Korea, President Trump said: "We must act fast. And hopefully China will act faster and more effectively on this problem than anyone.... China can fix this problem easily and quickly, and I am calling on China and your great President to hopefully work on it very hard. I know one thing about your President: If he works on it hard, it will happen. There’s no doubt about it." Trump tweeted a message for Xi saying, "THANK YOU for the beautiful welcome China! @FLOTUS Melania and I will never forget it!" "My feeling toward you is an incredibly warm one. As we said there’s great chemistry and I think we’re going to do tremendous things for both China and the United States." In a video statement shared by the U.S. State Department, Trump confirmed: "Our meeting this morning in front of your representatives and my representatives was excellent in discussing North Korea, and I do believe there’s a solution to that as you do. "I think we are going to do tremendous things for both China and for the United States.... I’m looking forward to many years of friendship and working together to solve not only our problems, but world problems, and problems of great danger and security."