PRESS RELEASE
Chinese Ambassador Sets the Record Straight on Importance of Xi-Trump Meeting
Nov. 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai, obviously somewhat upset about the fake news coverage of the Xi-Trump summit in Beijing by the U.S. media, yesterday underlined the tremendous significance of the summit and the long-term implications for U.S.-China relations, speaking in Washington. Ambassador Cui was also himself instrumental in the lead-up to the summit with preparations here and in Beijing. He began by stating that President Trump was the first world leader to hold a state visit in the aftermath of the 19th Party Congress. He was also the first world leader who had sent his congratulations to the Chinese President at the conclusion of this very successful congress. Cui said, "And it was the first time for an American President to do that, and we appreciated that."
During the meetings, President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump "held an in-depth exchange of views and reached an important consensus which set the tone and the direction for the relationship," Cui said.
"The two sides also agreed to join hands in response to global, international and regional issues, including the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue," Cui continued. Cui also underlined the importance of the many economic agreements that were signed. He stressed that $250 billion of the total agreements was "not a small number." And while many of these still remain on the level of memoranda of understanding, he explained that
He reiterated the fundamentals of China’s foreign policy that it "will never seek hegemony, nor will we pursue expansionist policies." China’s foreign policy "aims at a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation." "China is ready to make greater contributions to world peace and development," Cui said,
Ambassador Cui was speaking at a gala dinner of the U.S.-China Policy Foundation, which awarded him with an Outstanding Achievement Award.