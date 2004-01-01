PRESS RELEASE ‘Maidan Snipers Speak’ on Who Ran Neo-Nazi Coup in Ukraine Nov. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—The report released last week by the Italian TV program Occhi della guerra ["Eyes on War"], on "Ukraine, The Hidden Truth: Maidan Snipers Speak," is considered a "bombshell" by the leading outside forensic investigator of the Maidan sniper shootings in February 2014 which led to the final overthrow of President Victor Yanukovych, Russian Prof. Ivan Katchanovski. The show, centered on interviews with three snipers involved in that Maidan massacre, proves, as EIR charged from the beginning, that the sniper fire was not ordered by Yanukovych or his government, but by the neo-Nazi forces brought to power by the Obama administration with NATO backing. The snipers were all Georgians, working under the direction of the former President of Georgia, Mikhael Saakashvili, who, after being brought to power in 2004 by George Soros, set out to launch a war with Russia on behalf of NATO, UK and the Bush administration. Saakashvili was so central to the Ukraine coup that he was appointed Governor of Oddessa by Victoria Nuland’s "Yats" government brought to power by the Maidan uprising. The snipers recount that they were recruited by Saakashvili’s chief military advisor, Mamuka Mamulashvili, who later formed a "Georgian Legion" to fight in Donbass. Working for Mamulashvili was an American, a former 101st Airborne officer and sniper, Brian Boyenger, who gave the snipers their orders. He, too, also then joined the Georgian Legion in the Donbass. Sergei Pashinsky, the Maidan uprising leader who later headed the Kiev Supreme Rada, distributed the weapons to the recruited snipers, along with Volodymir Parasyuk, another Maidan leader. The snipers in the Conservatory building were given orders on Feb. 20th to start firing. "‘Only Pashinsky said anything.... He was the one giving orders’," one recounted. The leaders of the Maidan revolt ordered us "‘shoot to create chaos and confusion.’ We shouldn’t stop. It did not matter if we fired at a tree, a barricade, or someone throwing a Molotov cocktail. The important thing was to sow chaos," one sniper recalls. "Everyone started shooting two or three shots at a time. We did not have much choice. We were ordered to shoot both the Berkut, the police, and the demonstrators, it didn’t matter which. I was aghast. It went on for fifteen minutes... maybe twenty. I was beside myself, agitated, stressed out, I didn’t understand anything. Then suddenly after 15, 20 minutes the shooting stopped and everyone put down their weapons." The snipers soon fled Kiev, knowing that demonstrators would kill them if they realized. Clips of the program and a summary of its story are available on Occhi della guerra’s website.