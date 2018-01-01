|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Zepp-LaRouche: War Danger Is ‘Acute’: World Needs a Leibnizian 'Pursuit of Happiness' Policy
Jan. 25, 2018 (EIRNS)—In her weekly international webcast today, Schiller Institute President Helga Zepp-LaRouche pointed to the very "acute" war danger provoked by the crazed neoconservative sectors in the U.S. and Europe, who are willing to blow up the world—take the situation in Ukraine, for example—rather than give up their imperial policies. She reminded people again of the warnings made by former Defense Secretary William Perry, regarding the so-called "false alarm" in Hawai'i in which he pointed out that "we are minutes away, because all the nuclear arsenals are 'launch on warning.'’" And then, Zepp-LaRouche pointed out, there is the "really terrible" new National Security Strategy, which identifies Russia and China as the U.S.'s most dangerous security problems, even worse that terrorism.
"So, I think a change of this policy is really urgently needed," she concluded.
Add to this the looming financial blowout, of which the former chief economist at the Bank for International Settlements, William White warned this week in an interview with the Daily Telegraph. "We have said it many times," Zepp-LaRouche noted,
yet White warns that even the slightest increase in interest rates could also trigger a crash.
One would think Zepp-LaRouche said, that at the current meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos, where there are 2,500-3,000 top bankers, government officials, CEOs, etc., someone might propose a solution. But so far, only Chinese representative Liu He, said to be the most influential advisor to President Xi Jinping, gave a decent speech, warning of the problems in the financial system. All others, Germany's Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, had nothing useful to say.
Contrast this to which the Chinese are doing, Zepp-LaRouche said. China has now officially stated that the country has only 30 million poor people left, while Europe has 90 million.
There must be a "rethinking," Zepp-LaRouche intoned, to eliminate the idea that money controls the world and "that money is what makes you happy." This has to be replaced by other ideas, like the Leibnizian idea of the pursuit of happiness, which is in the Declaration of Independence of the United States, and Leibniz did not mean making a lot of money.
Zepp-LaRouche pointed out that what China is doing today is in fact the implementation of the plans which she and her husband, statesman Lyndon LaRouche, had pushed at the beginning of the 1980s. Look at what China is doing to develop Africa, and now it is offering similar opportunities to the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean which are enthusiastically looking forward to collaborating with China on the Belt and Road Initiative. In the early 1980s, LaRouche collaborated with Mexican President José López Portillo, and produced the Operation Juárez report outlining a development perspective for the entire Caribbean/Latin American region.